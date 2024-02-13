No role of Shah Rukh Khan in the release of naval officers from Qatar, actor's team clarifies

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s team on Tuesday clarified that the reports of SRK playing a key role in the release of former Indian naval officers from Qatar is not true.
Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s manager, took to her social media accounts and issued a statement denying Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the release of naval officers, calling them “unfounded”.
“Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan’s purported role in the release of India’s naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr Khan’s participation in this matter,” the statement read.
“Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr Khan, like many other Indians, is happy that the naval officers are back home safe and wishes them all the best,” the statement concluded.
On the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan attended the AFC Final as a Special Guest of Honor and was seen having a gala time in Doha, Qatar. Visuals of SRK with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other officials were widely circulated on social media.
Around the same time, rumours on social media suggested that the Indian government had gotten in touch with Shah Rukh Khan for help as he shares a very cordial relation with the Sheikh of Qatar.
On February 12, Qatar released seven out of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel, in what is seen as a major diplomatic victory for India that came nearly three-and-half months after a Qatari court handed them death sentences that was subsequently commuted to varying jail terms.