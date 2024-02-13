No role of Shah Rukh Khan in the release of naval officers from Qatar, actor's team clarifies

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s team on Tuesday clarified that the reports of SRK playing a key role in the release of former Indian naval officers from Qatar is not true.

Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s manager, took to her social media accounts and issued a statement denying Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the release of naval officers, calling them “unfounded”.

“Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan’s purported role in the release of India’s naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr Khan’s participation in this matter,” the statement read.