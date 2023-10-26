No Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in poll-bound states till Dec 5, EC tells Centre

Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh will go to polls between November 7 and 30 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

The state assembly elections are being perceived as the semi-finals before the next Lok Sabha elections, which will take place in April-May 2024.

“It has been brought to the notice of the commission that a letter has been circulated to the ministries for (the) nomination of senior officers as 'District Rath Prabharis' as special officers for the proposed 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' starting from 20th November 2023,” the EC wrote to the Cabinet Secretary.

“...Commission has directed that the aforesaid activities should not be taken in the constituencies where Model Code of Conduct is in force up till 5th December 2023,” it added.

The Ministry of Finance issued a circular recently asking for the nomination of bureaucrats as the “rath prabharis”, for “showcasing/celebration of achievements of the last nine years of the Government of India through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”. It triggered a political controversy, with the Congress accusing the BJP of trying to politicize the bureaucracy and using government officials for its own propaganda ahead of the elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the withdrawal of the circular. He also objected to a similar order issued by the Ministry of Defence asking the soldiers on leave to promote government schemes.

The EC’s order to drop the plan to launch the ‘yatra’, however, is limited to the five poll-bound states and the Tapi assembly constituency of Nagaland and will not come in the way of the government if it decides to go ahead with the plan in other areas of the country.