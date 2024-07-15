Noida cyber cops nab six of 'digital arrest' gang from Rajasthan

Noida: Cyber crime unit of Noida Police have arrested six members of a gang involved in "digital arrests" and other fraudulent activities, including drug trafficking, illegal passport creation, and money laundering, from Rajasthan, officials said on Sunday.

The gang's activities were traced to 73 complaints registered across multiple states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, and others, they said.

Digital house arrest is a tactic where cybercriminals confine victims to their homes in order to scam them. Offenders generate fear by making audio or video calls, frequently posing as law enforcement officers using AI-generated voices or videos.