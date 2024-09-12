Not fair to institution: Kapil Sibal on PM Modi attending Ganesha Puja at CJI's residence

On CJI, he said, "I can say without any hesitation that he is the man of great personal integrity. But I was very surprised when I saw this clip going viral. I have some issues on principles. No public functionary specially those who hold the highest office in the country should not publicise a private event. I am sure the CJI may not have known that this is being published. That is sad."

A controversy has erupted after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself posted a picture of him visiting the residence of CJI during the Ganesh Puja.

Reacting sharply, senior advocate Indira Jaising claimed on X, "Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary. Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI ."

She demanded the SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the Executive.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan also wrote, "Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting fundamental right of citizens from the executive & ensuring that the govt acts within bounds of Constitution. That is why there has to be an arms length separation between the executive & judiciary".

He cited the Code of Conduct for Judges: “A Judge Should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office.

There should be no act or omission by him which is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which that office is held”.

In a statement, NGO Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms said, "The presence of political figures at private events hosted by sitting or recently retired judges (and vice versa) erodes this perception of impartiality. More so, when the political figures are present in their institutional and not personal capacity and then use official channels of communication to broadcast pictures and videos to the public".

It said this is a serious issue that threatens the democratic principles of judicial independence and must be addressed promptly to preserve the integrity and credibility of the judiciary.