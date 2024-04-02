Notable inmates who have been lodged in Tihar Jail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been remanded in judicial custody until April 15 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

Here's a look at other notable inmates who were lodged in Tihar Jail.

Chhota Rajan - Chhota Rajan, the infamous Mumbai gangster, was sent to Tihar jail for various crimes including murder. Rajan was the right hand of Dawood Ibrahim, the man believed to be behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Lalu Prasad Yadav - Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 14-year imprisonment in Tihar jail in connection with the fodder scam case. He was slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

Charles Sobhraj - International serial killer Charles Sobhraj would rob and murder tourists. He was jailed in Tihar but escaped, after which he was caught in Goa again, to see his sentence extended by 10 years.