Notable inmates who have been lodged in Tihar Jail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been remanded in judicial custody until April 15 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.
Here's a look at other notable inmates who were lodged in Tihar Jail.
Chhota Rajan - Chhota Rajan, the infamous Mumbai gangster, was sent to Tihar jail for various crimes including murder. Rajan was the right hand of Dawood Ibrahim, the man believed to be behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts.
Lalu Prasad Yadav - Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 14-year imprisonment in Tihar jail in connection with the fodder scam case. He was slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh.
Charles Sobhraj - International serial killer Charles Sobhraj would rob and murder tourists. He was jailed in Tihar but escaped, after which he was caught in Goa again, to see his sentence extended by 10 years.
P Chidambaram - The former Union Minister was sent to Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media corruption case on September 5, 2019. His bail plea was rejected, and he was sent to another 14-day judicial custody there.
D K Shivakumar - Karnataka's present Deputy Chief Minister was arrested in a money laundering case and was lodged in Tihar jail. He was released later in the same year when the Delhi HC granted him bail.
Lawrence Bishnoi - The Indian gangster has recently made waves threatening Salman Khan and being implicated in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. He was sent behind bars on various charges including arms smuggling and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Afzal Guru - Mohammed Afzal Guru was a member of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and the main convict in the 2001 Parliament attacks. Afzal was sent to a 10-day police remand on December 29, 2001, in Tihar and hanged to death on September 26, 2006, in the jail premises.
Sanjay Gandhi - Sanjay Gandhi, son of Indira Gandhi, was sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment in connection with a case which went on for 11 months. He had destroyed all the prints and master prints of the movie Kissa Kursi Ka which had publicly ridiculed him and his mother.
(Published 02 April 2024, 14:29 IST)