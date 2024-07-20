Nothing wrong in UP police diktat to fruit sellers: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Manjhi, who heads the Hindustani Awam Morcha, said, "I cannot speak for other parties, but I see nothing wrong with such an order. What is the harm if people involved in businesses are asked to display their names and addresses prominently?" "In fact, such display only makes it easy for buyers to spot a favourite stall. It is wrong to view the episode through the prism of religion," said Manjhi, who made his parliamentary debut, at a ripe age of 79, in the recent elections.