Homeindia

Number of Naxal-hit states, districts has considerably gone down in last 10 years: Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the number of effected states have gone down to five from 10.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 08:46 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 08:46 IST
