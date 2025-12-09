<p>New Delhi: The number of Naxal-effected states and district have gone down considerably in the last ten years, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha </a>was informed on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the number of effected states have gone down to five from 10.</p>.Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | DMK submits impeachment motion against Madras HC judge .<p>He also said the number of districts hit by Left Wing Extremism have also gone down from 126 to 11.</p>.<p>Rai added that besides improving security infrastructure in such states, schools, ITIs, Kaushal Vikas Kendras, banks and ATMs have been set up as part of overall development.</p>