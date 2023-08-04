Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Odisha BJP appoints office bearers ahead of Shah visit

The office bearers were selected from different districts and assigned tasks accordingly, party sources said.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 10:40 IST

Follow Us

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Odisha on Friday, state BJP president Manmohan Samal appointed several office bearers, including 10 vice-presidents.

Samal, who took charge as the president of the Odisha BJP four months ago, announced the name of 35 office bearers.

Aparajita Sarangi, Golak Prasad Mohapatra, Nauri Nayak, Kusum Tete, Lalitendu Bidyadhara Mohapatra, Rabi Nayak and Lekhashree Samantsinghar were among those appointed as vice-presidents.

Avilash Panda was named president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, and Aishwarya Biswal the chief of Mahila Morcha.

The office bearers were selected from different districts and assigned tasks accordingly, party sources said.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Odisha from Friday during which he will attend official meetings. Shah will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10.40 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 August 2023, 10:40 IST)
India NewsOdishaAmit ShahBhubaneswar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT