10 devotees faint inside Puri Jagannath temple due to heavy rush

Puri superintendent of police KV Singh said, “There was rush in the temple but no stampede. A total 15 platoons (450 personnel) of the police were deployed to control the crowd. Their number will be increased keeping in view the rush of devotees.” One of the devotees said that those who went for darshan of the deities were allowed to enter the temple after the morning 'Mangala Aarti'. As the gates opened many of them scrambled towards the deities and some of them fell down and became unconscious near Ghantidwara and Satapahacha in the Temple.