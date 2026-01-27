<p>Bhubaneswar: Two loaded wagons of a goods train derailed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/odisha-india">Odisha</a>’s Koraput district, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place within the rail yard around 11.35 pm on Monday when the goods train started its journey from Jagdalpur to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam">Visakhapatnam</a> in Andhra Pradesh, he said.</p>.Two wagons of goods train derail near railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur.<p>However, there was no impact on passenger train operations, and no loss of life or property has been reported, the official said.</p>.<p>Restoration of the track was taken up immediately, he added. </p>