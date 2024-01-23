AIIMS Bhubaneswar does successful drone trial to deliver healthcare services

These drones are capable of carrying multiple health products, including vaccines, essential drugs, and diagnostic samples.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, as a leading tertiary healthcare provider, has created this opportunity for the people of Odisha, Biswas said.

He also highlighted the pivotal role that drone services can play during natural disasters, overcoming geographical barriers and ensuring timely delivery of critical medical supplies to remote areas.

These supplies include emergency medicine, blood samples, blood products, and others. The drone used for the trial has a capacity to carry up to 5kg and can travel up to 160km.

This initiative, which is part of the PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surakshya Yojana) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aims to enhance accessibility of healthcare services for people residing in remote and flooded areas, an official said.