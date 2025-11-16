Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

BJD rejects Odisha's Nuapada by-poll results, alleges massive rigging by ruling BJP

The Nuapada constituency was held by the BJD, and its MLA's death necessitated the by-poll. The deceased's son Jay Dholakia was tipped to be the party candidate, but he joined the BJP and became its candidate, leaving the BJD red-faced.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 17:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 17:44 IST
India NewsOdishaBJPIndian PoliticsBJD

Follow us on :

Follow Us