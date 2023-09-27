BJP moves privilege motion against Naveen Patnaik, demands CM’s apology

Supporting the BJP’s privilege motion notice, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra said: “It is unfortunate to call elected representatives of the people anti-people. It seems there is no democracy here. Patnaik has insulted the elected peoples representatives and this is unfortunate.”

Patnaik in his statement on Monday said, “Opposition members should be happy that so many grievances in their areas have been resolved. I do not understand how someone can oppose the people's grievances. Such opposition is anti-people and people will give them a befitting reply for such attitude. After all we are in the service of the public and people’s grievances are our topmost priority.”

Senior Congress MLA S S Saluja moved another privilege notice against state Works Minister Prafulla Mallick accusing him of giving wrong information to the House.