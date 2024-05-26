Home
Cyclone 'Remal' Updates: Storm expected to cross between Bangladesh and adjoining Bengal coasts around midnight

With a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour, gusting to 135 kmph, the cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall on May 26 at midnight along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh. The Met Office has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26-27. The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said. To tack latest updates of the cyclone, stay tuned to DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 03:06 IST
Highlights
02:3326 May 2024

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon

'Remal' to cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS

As per IMD, cyclone 'Remal' is to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around May 26 midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm

A storm surge of up to 1.5 metres expected to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh at the time of landfall.

Met Office warns of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26-27.

With a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour, gusting to 135 kmph, the cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall on May 26 at midnight along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said here.

A total of 394 flights, arrival and departure, in both international and domestic sectors would not operate to and fro the airport during the flight suspension period, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson told PTI.

