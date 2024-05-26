Cyclone 'Remal' Updates: Storm expected to cross between Bangladesh and adjoining Bengal coasts around midnight
With a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour, gusting to 135 kmph, the cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall on May 26 at midnight along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh. The Met Office has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26-27. The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said.
02:3326 May 2024
02:3326 May 2024
As per IMD, cyclone 'Remal' is to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around May 26 midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm
03:0626 May 2024
A storm surge of up to 1.5 metres expected to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh at the time of landfall.
03:0626 May 2024
Met Office warns of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26-27.
03:0626 May 2024
With a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour, gusting to 135 kmph, the cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall on May 26 at midnight along the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.
02:3326 May 2024
The authorities of Kolkata airport have decided to suspend flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, an official said here.
A total of 394 flights, arrival and departure, in both international and domestic sectors would not operate to and fro the airport during the flight suspension period, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson told PTI.
02:3326 May 2024
The CS "Remal" over North & adjoining EC BoB about 300km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 310km S SW of Khepupara(Bangladesh). To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 26 morning and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS. pic.twitter.com/pv9qduzKQh
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 25, 2024