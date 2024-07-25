Double disappointment for Odisha: Patnaik on Union and state budget

Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday criticised the BJP government at the Centre and Odisha, contending that his state faced a “double disappointment” in both the Union Budget and the Odisha Budget.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly here, the former chief minister claimed that the Mohan Charan Majhi-led government has renamed over 40 schemes introduced during the BJD regime.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha government presented a Rs 2.65 lakh crore budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in the state assembly.