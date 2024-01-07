Identity confusion triggers tragic chain of events in Odisha - man declared dead, then alive, dies

A case of mistaken identity has brought upon immense grief on a family in Odisha.

Dilip Samantaray, an AC mechanic who was critically burned in a compressor explosion at a Bhubaneswar private hospital on December 29 and was pronounced dead the following day due to identity confusion, passed away early on Saturday, January 6.

When Jyotiranjan Mallick, a 34-year-old mechanic, died on December 30, the hospital originally identified him as Dilip, reported Times of India.

Dilip's wife Soumyashree allegedly took her own life on January 1, unable to deal with the grief.

Dilip's mother and other relatives were devastated by the hospital's statement on Saturday, as they had to go through a tragic news for the third time in a matter of few days.