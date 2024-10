Mangrove forest likely to reduce cyclone Dana's impact in Odisha's Bhitarkanika area: Official

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district and Dhamra port in Bhadrak district on Thursday night or Friday morning as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph.