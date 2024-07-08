Naveen Patnaik dissolves all state-level office bearers of BJD, appoints new spokespersons

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has dissolved all state-level office bearers of the party and formed a fresh panel of spokespersons, following the BJD's dismal show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.

However, the district-level BJD officer bearers will continue to hold their offices, the former Odisha chief minister said.

In an order, Patnaik on Sunday said, "All state-level office bearers of the BJD are hereby dissolved with immediate effect. The new state-level office bearers will be appointed soon."

Patnaik has appointed Santrupt Mishra, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra and Pradeep Kumar Majhi as party's national spokespersons.