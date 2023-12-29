Naveen Patnaik launches third phase of Odisha's flagship health scheme

"Sustha (Healthy) Odisha, Sukhi (Happy) Odisha has been the driving force behind all interventions in the health sector in Odisha. It has been my dream to provide universal health coverage to the people of Odisha, where healthcare is a right, accessible and affordable by all. To take this vision forward, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was launched 5 years ago bringing about a revolution in providing health assurance to the people of Odisha," the chief minister said.