No justification of Orissa HC bench in state: CM Mohan Majhi tells Assembly

Outside the Assembly, Singh Deo defended his demand for a circuit bench in Bolangir, saying, "Prior to Independence, there was a high court bench in Bolangir. According to the accession treaty, it is binding on both the state and central governments to provide the same facility. There would be no issue in having a high court bench if the government was willing." Singh Deo accused the BJP government of betraying the people of western Odisha, citing the CM's rejection of the demand in the Assembly.