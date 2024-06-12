Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 | Who is Pravati Parida, state's first-ever female deputy chief minister?

Who is Pravati Parida?

According to information on MyNeta, Pravati Parida, hailing from Nimapara is 57 years old and a lawyer by profession and completed her LLB course from Utkal University, Bhuvaneshwar and enrolled as an advocate in the Odisha High Court in 1995. She also did her M.A. in Public Administration in 2005.

Parida is married to Shyam Sundar Nayak, a former government servant.

Role in the BJP

A report in the Hindustan Times said Parida had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after practicing as a lawyer for several years. She earlier served as the saffron party's women's wing chief in the state.

Parida won the Nimapara seat in Puri by a margin of 4,588 votes against BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak.

Candidature history

This is the fourth time Parida has contested the elections from the Nimapara seat. She was defeated by BJD's Samir Ranjan Dash in both 2014 and 2019 assembly elections, data from IndiaVotes showed. She had also contested the same seat in 2009 but managed to garner only 4.52 per cent of the votes, data showed.