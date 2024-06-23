Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi holds roadshow in home district of Keonjhar

Speaking to reporters there, Majhi said, “I have come here to seek blessings of Maa Tarini to work for the development of Keonjhar and Odisha in the next five years. With the blessings of Maa Tarini, I will build a new Odisha in these five years.” The chief minister is scheduled to go to Keonjhar town, where he will visit the Baladevjew temple and hold another roadshow in the district headquarters.