Homeindiaodisha

Odisha forests overcrowded with elephants: Official

According to a study by IISc, a maximum of 1,700 elephants can reside in different forests of Odisha sustainably. However, nearly 2,100 elephants are there in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 10:02 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 10:02 IST
India NewsOdishaelephants

