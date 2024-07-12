Odisha government appoints IAS officer Arabinda Padhee as Jagannath temple chief administrator

It states, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section 19 of Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1954, the State Government do hereby appoint Arabinda Kumar Padhee, IAS, as chief administrator, SJTA, Puri in addition to his present duties for the time being and until further orders in place of V V Yadav, IAS." The decision to replace Yadav as chief administrator of SJTA followed criticism over his absence during the incident where the idol of Lord Balabhadra fell during the Rath Yatra festival, injuring 12 servitors.