Odisha govt ‘anti-tribal’, schemes for adivasis only to woo them: BJP

Bhubaneswar: Terming the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) in Odisha as “anti-tribal”, opposition BJP alleged that the state government rolled out special packages for tribals only to woo them ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the assembly elections.

The BJD’s programmes for adivasis are a “poll gimmick” to mislead the one-crore tribal population in the state, Opposition chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi told reporters here on Tuesday.

“They were actually planning to grab tribal land for corporate houses by amending the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by Scheduled Tribes) Regulation. However, the government failed in its bid in the wake of strong protests from different quarters,” Majhi claimed.

The Odisha Cabinet on Monday withdrew its earlier decision on tribal land transfer to non-tribals.

The BJP leader also mocked the cabinet’s approval of a new scheme— Laghu Bana Jatiya Drabya Kraya (LABHA) which assures minimum support prices for minor forest produces.