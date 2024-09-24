Odisha govt asks higher education institutes to form panels to address sexual abuse complaints

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked authorities of all higher education institutes in the state to constitute internal panels to address complaints of sexual harassment.

The state Higher Education Department on Monday wrote to registrars of all public and private universities, principals of colleges and teacher education institutes, directing them to form internal complaint committees.

The direction comes after an alleged sexual harassment of a woman was reported at Utkal University, a government-run premier institute in Odisha.