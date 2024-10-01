Odisha govt mulls to replace 'chhatua' with alternative instant nutritional food

<p>Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the state government is mulling to replace 'chhatua', a food item served to children in Anganwadis, with some alternative instant nutritional food like millet.</p>.<p>Several MLAs had raised objections in the Assembly to the supply of 'poor-quality' chhatua served to children in different anganwadi centres in the state.</p>.<p>Even, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy had directed Parida to submit a report on actions taken against agencies providing inferior quality 'chhatua' to children in Anganwadi centres.</p>.In major reshuffle, Odisha government transfers 55 IPS officers.<p>Speaking to media persons on the sideline of an event organized here to celebrate Nutrition Month-2024, the DyCM who is in charge of Women and Child Development department, on Monday said there are regional differences in nutrition, malnutrition and anaemia.</p>.<p>To address it, she said the Women and Child Development department is mulling to provide region-specific food to Anganwadi children and millets can be an alternative food in places where it is being produced.</p>.<p>Parida said that her department would also seek opinions from nutrition experts.</p>.<p>The DyCM said she has instructed the district-level officers to act as per feedback received.</p>.<p>In the coming days, children will be provided more nutritious and wholesome food so that Odisha will become a malnutrition-free state, said Parida.</p>