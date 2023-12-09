Odisha I-T raids: BJP raises question on Patnaik’s silence, asks CM to order CBI probe

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, "How can Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remain silent over such a shameful event taking place in Odisha? The IT officials have seized huge amounts of black money just under the nose of the CM."

Targeting the BJD government, the BJP state president alleged that the leaders of the regional party in Odisha were providing protection to the Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, whose family was involved in the liquor trade and stashing black money.