JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha man killed by crocodile, half-eaten body found

The crocodile dragged him into the river and killed him. A few hours later, his half-eaten body was fished out from the river by forest guards and fire services personnel, they added.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 17:09 IST

Follow Us

Kendrapara: A 34-year-old man was killed by a crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday, officials said.

The incident happened around 8.30 am in Dakhinabheda village on the outskirts of the Bhitarkanika National Park when Nimai Mallick was fetching water from the river with a bucket to irrigate his field, they said.

The crocodile dragged him into the river and killed him. A few hours later, his half-eaten body was fished out from the river by forest guards and fire services personnel, they added.

Nimai is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son, said a forest official.

This was the seventh such death in the area in as many months, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 March 2024, 17:09 IST)
India NewsOdishaAccidentCrocodileKilled

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT