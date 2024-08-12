Home
Odisha vigilance unearths 1.5 kg gold, Rs 2.70 cr in deposits, 10 flats from retired engineer

Acting on a tip-off, vigilance teams launched simultaneous raids at nine locations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Jharsuguda involving 12 DSPs, 12 inspectors, 16 ASIs, and additional staff, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 09:41 IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's vigilance department on Monday unearthed assets worth crores of rupees from a retired engineer, including 1.5 kg of gold, Rs 2.70 crore in deposits, luxury cars, and 10 prime flats.

Officials identified the retired engineer as Tara Prasad Mishra of public works department.

The raids revealed 10 flats in prime locations, seven plots, bank deposits exceeding Rs 2.7 crore, gold weighing 1.5 kg, and Rs 6 lakh in cash, they added.

Additionally, officials discovered branded wristwatches, including a Rolex valued at Rs 13 lakh, two luxury cars (Mercedes Benz and KIA Seltos), and Rs 80 lakh spent on the engineer's daughter's medical education.

The investigation also uncovered foreign currencies from USA, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Further searches are ongoing, and additional deposits and investments in shares and mutual funds are being evaluated.

Published 12 August 2024, 09:41 IST
India NewsOdishaCrime

