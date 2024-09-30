One burnt alive, two injured after 2 bikes collide, catch fire in Odisha

<p>Rourkela: One person was burnt alive while two others were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on and caught fire in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/odisha-india">Odisha's </a>Sundargarh district on Monday, police said.</p><p>The incident occurred near Kurapani village in the morning when the motorcycles collided head-on at high speed, they said, adding, that both the vehicles were completely damaged in the fire.</p><p>It was suspected that the petrol tank of one of the bikes (in which a single person was riding) exploded after the accident and the motorcycle rider was burnt alive while the two other riders in the other motorcyle were thrown away, a police officer said.</p>.Couldn't identify her; face was completely smashed: Relative of woman killed in Bengaluru crash.<p>Following the incident, local fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flame. The two injured persons have also sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to a hospital in Rourkela, the officer added. </p>