Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

One burnt alive, two injured after 2 bikes collide, catch fire in Odisha

The incident occurred near Kurapani village in the morning when the motorcycles collided head-on at high speed, they said, adding, that both the vehicles were completely damaged in the fire.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 09:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 09:10 IST
India NewsOdishaCrash

Follow us on :

Follow Us