Opposition demands Odisha excise minister's resignation over liquor deaths

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam said, "The excise minister should tender his resignation on moral grounds after the death of two people in the liquor-related incident. Instead of regulating the spurious liquor, there is a flood of illicit alcohol across the state."

"We are forced to stage agitation in the House as the government has failed to answer questions on illicit liquor trade. This issue is not limited to one area but affects the entire state. Our protest will continue," Congress MLA Pabitra Saunta said.