President Droupadi Murmu to flag off 3 new trains connecting her native town in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu will flag off three new trains connecting her native town Rairangpur in Odisha, with other cities, on Tuesday (November 21).

The President will visit Badampahar Railway station in Odisha, from where she will flag off three new trains (Badampahar– Tatanagar MEMU; Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express; and Badampahar - Shalimar Weekly Express), a statement from the railways said.

These trains pass through Murmu's native town Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Presently, there is not a single mail/express train to Rairangpur station.

Local people had been demanding for mail/express trains connecting Badampahar and Rairangpur stations, said the Railway sources.

The President will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Badampahar Railway station.