President Droupadi Murmu to flag off 3 new trains connecting her native town in Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu will flag off three new trains connecting her native town Rairangpur in Odisha, with other cities, on Tuesday (November 21).
The President will visit Badampahar Railway station in Odisha, from where she will flag off three new trains (Badampahar– Tatanagar MEMU; Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express; and Badampahar - Shalimar Weekly Express), a statement from the railways said.
These trains pass through Murmu's native town Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.
Presently, there is not a single mail/express train to Rairangpur station.
Local people had been demanding for mail/express trains connecting Badampahar and Rairangpur stations, said the Railway sources.
The President will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Badampahar Railway station.
After flagging of the train, the President will board the Badampahar Shalimar Express and will travel 32 km to Rairangpur with 200 school students. This is first time the President travelling in a normal AC train instead of a special Presidential train.
"These train will pass through mineral rich areas of Odisha, industrial areas of Jharkhand and will facilitate faster connectivity with the State of West Bengal. People from nearby areas will also be able to avail this train service for visiting Kolkata and Howrah for various purposes, " said the statement.
"Students and job aspirants of Badampahar / Rairangpur area will have easy access to the premier educational institutes and corporate houses in West Bengal, " the statement said.
Better connectivity will boost the growth and development of Mayurbhanj District of Odisha.
This new train will also encourage the tourists from West Bengal and Jharkhand to explore and enjoy the picturesque landscape and dense jungles, the statement said.