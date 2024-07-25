Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly on Thursday witnessed ruckus with Congress members demanding the formation of a House Committee on Polavaram Dam project in Andhra Pradesh, which the opposition party claimed is likely to submerge a large chunk of land in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district.

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam during the Zero Hour. He strongly criticised the BJP-led central government for promoting the Polavaram project which will inundate about 1400 hectares to 1500 hectares of land in Malkangiri district.

Claiming that poor and innocent tribals in Malakangiri district will be victims of the Polavaram project, the Congress leader said that the Centre "promoted the irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh without resolving the problems of the affected people in Odisha."

He demanded that a House Committee be formed to discuss the Polavaram project and its impact on tribal people in Malkangiri district.

Not only tribal people, Kadam pointed out that the Polavaram project's adverse effect will also impact the forests, wildlife and the local environment. "The 20 MPs elected from Odisha and the double engine government in the state has failed to protect the interest of the people in Malkangiri district," the Congress leader said.