Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over opposition's demand for arrest of Governor's son

"The state government has been shielding the governor's son. Where was the BJP's Odia 'asmita' (pride) when an official from Odisha was assaulted by a person from outside the state? Though an FIR was lodged at a police station on July 12, no action has been taken so far," Mallik told reporters outside the assembly after Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House for one hour till 11.30 due to the din.