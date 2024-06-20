Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy elected unopposed Speaker of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy was on Thursday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly.

Padhy, a two-time MLA elected from the Ranpur assembly segment in Nayagarh district was the lone candidate for the post. She was elected unopposed as there was no other candidate in the fray.

Pro-tem Speaker R P Swain announced her election and handed over the charge to her in the special session of the Assembly.