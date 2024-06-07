Similipal Tiger Reserve to remain closed for tourists from June 12

Baripada: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district will remain closed for tourists from June 12 to September 30 in view of the monsoon, an official notification said on Friday.

STR Field Director Prakash Chandra Gogineni in a notification said that the exact date of reopening will be notified and published in daily newspapers later.

"However the ecotourism complex Jamuani, Gurgudia, Kumari, Barehipani and ltamtirtha shall remain open for visitors," the notification said.