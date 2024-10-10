Wild tusker rescued after falling into abandoned well in Odisha

<p>Bhawanipatna: A wild tusker was rescued on Thursday morning after falling into an abandoned well in Odisha's Kalahandi district, forest officials said.</p><p>The tusker, belonging to a five-member herd, had fallen into the well in Jampada village in Narla block on Wednesday night.</p><p>The pachyderm was unable to come out of its own despite several attempts and was rescued by forest personnel with the help of an earthmover, the officials said.</p>.<p>After coming out of the well, the tusker joined its herd which was waiting at a distance, they said.</p>.<p>Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife), Susanta Nanda shared a small video clip of the recue operation on X and said, "A tusker rescued from an open well in Narla. Well done team Kalahandi North (forest division)." </p>