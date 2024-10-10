Home
Wild tusker rescued after falling into abandoned well in Odisha

The tusker, belonging to a five-member herd, had fallen into the well in Jampada village in Narla block on Wednesday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 11:39 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 11:39 IST
India NewsOdishaelephants

