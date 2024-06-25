Om Birla likely to be NDA candidate for Speaker post, to file nomination at 11:30 am today: Report

BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. He will file his nomination at 11:30 am today, news agency ANI said citing sources.

Earlier it was reported that BJP ministers Rajnath Singh and Kiren Rijiju had reached out to Congress chariman Mallikarjun Kharge to try and build consensus regarding the Speaker's post.

ANI cited sources within the Congress to say that Kharge is in contact with other I.N.D.I.A. partners and the Opposition will likely not field a candidate for the Speaker's post.

More to follow...