Oman emerging as new choice for Indian destination weddings

Hanadi Jawhari, marketing and communication manager of Alila Hinu Bay said, “With its sophisticated design, the property carries a heavy influence of Omani architecture paired with its minimalist aesthetics that perfectly blend with the local climate and culture, including the spectacular Omani archway corridor creating a regal feel.”

"Many couples choose Oman for their wedding as it is a unique destination that offers warm hospitality and luxury that matches the Indian taste," she said.