Muzaffar Beigh rejoins PDP on party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's death anniversary

Srinagar: In a massive boost to beleaguered People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections, a seasoned political figure and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffar Hussain Beigh along with his wife Safeena Sunday rejoined the party he had left in 2018.

Beigh, known for his strategic acumen and connection with the masses, brings a wealth of experience to the PDP, which has been jolted with exodus by its senior leaders since its lost power in June 2018.

Reports said the rejoining ceremony took place in the presence of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other party leaders who warmly welcomed the husband-wife duo back into the fold.

The timing of Beigh's return couldn't be more significant as the Lok Sabha elections loom on the horizon. Political analysts speculate that his re-entry could reshape the electoral dynamics in north Kashmir in favor of the PDP, potentially attracting a broader spectrum of voters.