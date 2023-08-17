Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

One day Sharad Pawar will support PM Modi in his vision to make India 'aatmanirbhar': Maharashtra BJP chief

Sena (UBT) and Congress have expressed concern over the meeting between the two leaders.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 14:45 IST

Follow Us

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday expressed confidence that NCP founder Sharad Pawar will one day support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his vision to make India strong and self-reliant.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport in response to a query on the recent meeting between Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government along with eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs last month.

The 'secret' meeting in Pune last week between the two Pawars created a buzz. Sharad Pawar is still a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance which includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.

Sena (UBT) and Congress have expressed concern over the meeting between the two leaders.

When asked about it, Bawankule said, 'Sharad Pawar has himself clarified that it was a family meeting.' 'I feel that Sharad Pawar will one day support Modiji in his vision and dream of making India strong and 'aatmanirbhar',' he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 14:45 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSharad Pawar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT