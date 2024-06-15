One in every five immigrant doctor is an Indian: Report

After Philippines and Mexico, India has secured the third rank when it comes to immigrant surgeons, doctors, and physicians working in the United States.
India is also the top country when it comes to healthcare professionals, including even nursing assistants.
According to a report by Visa Verge that accessed a US-based company Remilty's Immigrant Healthcare Index, about 2.6 lakh (26.5 per cent) of the total 9.9 lakh doctors in the United States are immigrants.
One in every five of immigrant doctors are Indians making their population around 59,000 in the US.
Of the immigrant doctor population, only 16,000 (16 per cent) belong to China or Hong Kong, who are also currently practicing in the US.
Pakistani nationals make the count to around 13,000 (5 per cent) immigrant doctors in the New Jersey, New York and Florida, as they seem to be the top US states for immigrant doctors.
The analysis shows that out of the 34.1 lakh actively employed and registered nurses, 5.4 lakh (16 per cent) are immigrants.
About 1.4 lakh (26 per cent) nurses working in the US are registered in the Philippines, 32,000 (6 per cent) are Indian nurses and around 24,000 (5 per cent) are Nigerian registered immigrant nurses.
According to the publication, top American places for such immigrant nurses are New Jersey, Nevada and California.
Of the total 2.7 crore (18 per cent) immigrant healthcare professional population in the US, Indians comprise about 1.8 lakh (7 per cent).
According to the publication, healthcare workers from the Philippines constitute about 3.5 lakh (13 per cent) of the total population, securing the first position, followed by the Mexican workers' population of about 2.7 lakh (10 per cent).
Published 15 June 2024, 08:50 IST