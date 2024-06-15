One in every five immigrant doctor is an Indian: Report

After Philippines and Mexico, India has secured the third rank when it comes to immigrant surgeons, doctors, and physicians working in the United States.

India is also the top country when it comes to healthcare professionals, including even nursing assistants.

According to a report by Visa Verge that accessed a US-based company Remilty's Immigrant Healthcare Index, about 2.6 lakh (26.5 per cent) of the total 9.9 lakh doctors in the United States are immigrants.

One in every five of immigrant doctors are Indians making their population around 59,000 in the US.

Of the immigrant doctor population, only 16,000 (16 per cent) belong to China or Hong Kong, who are also currently practicing in the US.