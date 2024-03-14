One Nation, One Election: Staggered polls harmful, says Kovind panel; calls for Constitutional changes

New Delhi: The Ram Nath Kovind-led panel appointed to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election' on Thursday recommended amendments to the Constitution to enable holding simultaneous polls in the country, saying asynchronous elections caused uncertainty and instability, thwarted supply chains, business investments and economic growth, besides causing hardship to citizens.

It said as the first step, simultaneous elections will be held for the House of the People (Lok Sabha) and the State Legislative Assemblies. For this, no ratification by the States will be required for the Constitutional Amendment.

In the second step, elections to the Municipalities and the Panchayats will be synchronised with the House of the People and the State Legislative Assemblies in such a way that Municipalities and Panchayat elections are held within 100 days of holding elections to the House of the People and the State Legislative Assemblies. This will require ratification by not less than one-half of the States, it said.

"Since local body elections touch upon the State subjects (Entry 5) of schedule VII, Part IX, and Part IX A of the Constitution, ratification by the States will be required under Article 368 (2) of the Constitution," it noted.

Similarly, for the purpose of preparation of single electoral roll and electoral photo identity cards (EPIC) for use in elections to all the three tiers of government, amendments in the Constitution were recommended to enable the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prepare a single electoral roll and EPIC in consultation with the State Election Commissions (SECs). These amendments will require ratification by not less than one-half of the States, it said.