Talks and terror can’t go together: Omar Abdullah on recent attacks

Putting the onus on Pakistan to take tangible measures for peace, National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said talks and terror can’t go together.
“Talks can’t be held if attacks like Rajouri, Kokernag and Srinagar continue. There is a need to make an atmosphere for talks and it is not the responsibility of India alone but Pakistan majorly who has to take tangible measures for peace in the region,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Jammu.
The former CM said that Pakistan should come forward and fulfill its responsibility to make the atmosphere favourable for talks between the two neighboring nations. “However, in the prevailing situation there is no visible sign which shows Pakistan wants peace,” he said.
Asked to comment on his recent statement that seats held by I.N.D.I.A alliance members shouldn’t come up for discussion and only those seats held by BJP should come up for seat-sharing during upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Abdullah said, “I just put forth my opinion on behalf of my party. I didn’t impose my opinion or boycotted the meeting”.
“I just said when there is discussion of seat sharing, there should be a formula. Now it is upto the alliance to decide whether to accept it or not. If our aim is to defeat the BJP, then we have to go for alliance on seats where the BJP is strong. I don’t think BJP is going to win any seats in Kashmir,” he added.