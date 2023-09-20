Talks and terror can’t go together: Omar Abdullah on recent attacks

The former CM said that Pakistan should come forward and fulfill its responsibility to make the atmosphere favourable for talks between the two neighboring nations. “However, in the prevailing situation there is no visible sign which shows Pakistan wants peace,” he said.

Asked to comment on his recent statement that seats held by I.N.D.I.A alliance members shouldn’t come up for discussion and only those seats held by BJP should come up for seat-sharing during upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Abdullah said, “I just put forth my opinion on behalf of my party. I didn’t impose my opinion or boycotted the meeting”.

“I just said when there is discussion of seat sharing, there should be a formula. Now it is upto the alliance to decide whether to accept it or not. If our aim is to defeat the BJP, then we have to go for alliance on seats where the BJP is strong. I don’t think BJP is going to win any seats in Kashmir,” he added.