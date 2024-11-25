Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition MPs meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over Waqf JPC term

In a letter to Birla, they said that since the JPC’s tenure began on August 22, only 25 sittings were held and several of these meetings were held with 'irrelevant' stakeholders.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 06:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 06:03 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsOm BirlaJoint Parliamentary CommitteeWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us