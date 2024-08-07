Opposition MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha after Mallikarjun Kharge denied permission to speak on Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: Opposition members in Rajya Sabha shouted slogans demanding justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her 50kg final match, and walked out of the House after they were denied permission to speak on the issue.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar criticised the conduct of opposition members, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing them of "challenging" the authority of the chair and "walking out on their constitutional duty".

During the discussion on Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2024 and Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2024, the opposition members kept sloganeering demanding justice for Phogat but Dhankar said nothing would go on record.