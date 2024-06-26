Opposition up in arms as newly-elected Speaker Om Birla recalls 'dark chapter' of Emergency in Lok Sabha

"This was a dark chapter in the history of India, on this day the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in the country and launched a fierce attack on the Constitution written by Babasaheb,” Birla said. Several Opposition MPs noted that the statement was not part of the agenda or list of business.

“A dictatorship was imposed on India, democratic values were forgotten and freedom of expression was stifled. The rights of the citizens were destroyed and many Opposition leaders were put in jail,” he added, even as the Congress MPs continued their protests.

Birla also said that the then government tried to destroy the basic principles of the Constitution by establishing control over the judiciary. After he read out the statement, he urged the House to observe silence for two minutes before the House was adjourned for the day.