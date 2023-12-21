Over 20,000 attempts to hack crowd-funding site in past 2 days, claims Congress

Launched two days ago, Congress on Wednesday claimed its donation website encountered 20,400 cyber attacks attempting to steal data or slow the site down but managed to collect Rs 2.81 crore from over 1.13 lakh donors.

Sources said of the total 1,13,713 donors till 9 AM on Wednesday, only 32 donated more than Rs one lakh and it included party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera while 612 donated more than Rs 13,800.

The Congress launched the online crowdfunding drive on Monday with Kharge donating Rs 1.38 lakh.

Of the 2.81 crore, the maximum came from Maharashtra (Rs 56 lakh) followed by Rajasthan (Rs 26 lakh), Delhi (Rs 20 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 19 lakh) and Karnataka (Rs 18 lakh).