Over 250 years of Indian diaspora heritage digitally archived in Oman

Arun Singhal, Director General, NAI, stated: “This is the first time that we have collected and digitised the private archives of diaspora documents from abroad. This marks a historic milestone for the NAI and a significant step towards preserving the rich heritage and narratives of the diverse overseas Indian community.”

Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to Oman noted, “This project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision to strengthen connections with the Indian diaspora worldwide. By documenting and preserving the history of the Indian community in Oman, we are rekindling a vital part of our shared heritage and fostering a deeper engagement with our diaspora.”

Sheikh Anil Khimji, head of the Indian community in Oman, expressed his appreciation for the project and thanked Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

"The archiving of the historical documents of the Indian diaspora by Embassy of India will go a long way in preserving their history and in doing so also showcase the time-tested bonds of friendship between India and the Sultanate of Oman,” Khimji said.